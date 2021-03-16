March 16th marks six months since Hurricane Sally

Waves crash near a pier, at Gulf State Park, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Gulf Shores, Ala. Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at just 2 mph, a pace that’s enabling the storm to gather huge amounts of water to eventually dump on land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Today marks six months since Hurricane Sally roared through the gulf coast. Areas in Baldwin County and beyond are still recovering. Sally will likely be remembered as the storm that did the most damage to our area in nearly two decades.

The storm officially made landfall just before dawn in Gulf Shores six months ago. Baldwin County Alabama and Escambia County Florida took the brunt of the damage. There are signs of its impact still today. There are downed trees and debris piles that still linger in central and southern Baldwin County.

The biggest impact on Northwest Florida can be felt by commuters every day. The Pensacola Bay Bridge may not be open to traffic until early this summer. Businesses and commuters are still reeling from the additional travel time. According to NOAA, the storm caused an estimated $7.3 billion worth of damage.

Tonight at 10 news 5 will have a special report on the aftermath and recovery from Sally.