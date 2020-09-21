Locals design and sell shirts to benefit Hurricane Sally relief

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Sally ravaged the Gulf Coast just a few short days ago. Justine Carter and Lauren Bowden are both from Gulf Shores originally, so when Hurricane Sally ripped through that area and others, they decided to design and sell shirts to raise money and awareness for communities that saw damage.

Carter said, “Seeing everybody’s yards, and just what they have seen, and boats everywhere. It’s going to get me emotional… I mean that’s our hometown. That is where we grew up and spent so many years and memories there that seeing what we grew up around and seeing it destroyed breaks our hearts a little bit.”

Combined, Justine and Lauren have sold more than 500 shirts, totaling in almost $6,000 raised. All of the proceeds go to Feeding the Gulf Coast, an organization that provides food and water to those in need. Bowden adds, “They’re very focused on not just one area. They really try to cater to the whole Panhandle and the whole Gulf Coast that was affected.”

Justine and Lauren also wanted to get the message out there that the Gulf Coast is a strong a resilient community that will stick together and rebuild.

You have until Oct. 10 to order your shirt. Right now there are three designs to choose from (links below).

Design #1 – https://www.customink.com/fundraising/hurricane-sally-relief?utm_campaign=desktop-post-launch-v3&utm_content=hurricane-sally-relief&utm_medium=social&utm_source=copy-link

Design #2 – https://www.customink.com/fundraising/hurricane-sally-relief-jc?side=front&type=1&zoom=false

Design #3 – https://www.customink.com/fundraising/hurricane-sally-relief-lb?side=back&type=2&zoom=false

LATEST STORIES