IRS announces taxpayer extension for Hurricane Sally victims in Alabama

Waves crash near a pier, at Gulf State Park, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Gulf Shores, Ala. Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at just 2 mph, a pace that’s enabling the storm to gather huge amounts of water to eventually dump on land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)

ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has extended the date in which to file individual and business tax returns or payments until Jan. 15, 2021 for Hurricane Sally victims in the state.

IRS says with the recent disaster declaration affected taxpayers in certain areas will receive tax relief.

“Individuals and households who reside or have a business in Baldwin, Escambia, and Mobile counties qualify for tax relief. Taxpayers in localities added later to the disaster area will automatically receive the same filing and payment relief,” according to IRS. “If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty.”

