How to avoid scams post-Hurricane Sally: Consumer Protection tips from the State

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — State leaders held a press conference at the Baldwin County Courthouse annex Monday about consumer protection after Hurricane Sally.

Cleanup has started from Orange Beach up through Bay Minette with many companies coming to the area from around the country.

A big concern is being scammed by tree removal companies. A tip is to ask your neighbors about amounts they are seeing and try to find reviews online.

“Try to use your common sense and not get in a hurry. What we are expecting over the next month and six weeks, people will be victimized.” Assistant Attorney General Tina Hammonds (Attorney General’s Office)

The conference listed ways storm victims can protect themselves against home repair fraud and price gouging, and how to report suspected fraud to law enforcement.

The following people spoke at the press conference:

Participants: -Speaker Mac McCutcheon (Speaker of the House)

State Representative Matt Simpson, R-Daphne

Baldwin County District Attorney Robert Wilters

Assistant Attorney General Tina Hammonds (Attorney General’s Office)

Deputy Attorney General Seth Gowan (Home Builders Licensure Board)

Watch the full stream above.

LATEST STORIES: