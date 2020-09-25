How people feel about Baldwin’s beaches staying closed

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — People were quick to jump in on social media with opinions as city officials announced the beaches would be closed until Oct. 2.

The stances are polarizing: Get them open now to bring in tourism dollars, or give businesses and residents more time to clean up.

Most businesses near the beach are still closed.

Coyote Beach Sports owner Terry Shelton was still cleaning up Thursday. He’s thankful to have power back, but he’s OK with waiting another week for the customers to start rolling back in.

“Think it’s gonna give people, you know there’s still people who don’t have electricity yet, and the businesses down here need some time to clean up before the beaches open back up,” he said.

Checkpoints will remain in effect until further notice.

