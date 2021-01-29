Gulf State Pier reopening Saturday morning following extensive Hurricane Sally damage

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf State Park Pier will reopen Saturday, Jan. 30 at 6 a.m.

Hurricane Sally wiped out an entire portion of the middle of the pier.

Now, approximately 725 feet of the pier has been repaired. It will be accessible to anglers on both sides.

The southern portion of the pier, which sustained more significant damage, will remain closed.

Hurricane Sally hit shortly after an extensive renovation project.

The pier will be open to the public 24-hours a day, with staff on site from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Under COVID-19 guidelines, the maximum capacity remains at 200 occupants.

