Grand Hotel in Point Clear reopens Thursday, eight days after Hurricane Sally

Hurricane Sally

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WKRG) — The Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Point Clear reopens today, just over a week after Hurricane Sally hit. The Hotel had minimal damage.

According to a press release:

“Our Grand Hotel team is excited to announce the resort will open at 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, with the following amenities available: Main Building and South Bay House guest rooms, Bucky’s Lounge, Bayside Grill, in-room dining, Local Market, Oak & Azalea, tennis pro shop and 10 tennis courts, pier, Grand Lawn, feature pool, adult pool & cabanas,” said Scott Tripoli, general manager of the resort.  “The Jubilee Poolside Grill will open on Friday, September 25,” he said.  ”The golf courses will reopen in a few days. Additional guest rooms, Southern Roots, 1847, and the spa will open in early October.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories