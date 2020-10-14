Governor Kay Ivey on Hurricane Sally recovery efforts

Unedited press release from the Office of Governor Kay Ivey

President Trump’s September 20 disaster declaration for Alabama has been amended to provide FEMA Public Assistance (PA) to Barbour, Butler, Clarke, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Geneva, Houston, and Pike counties, as well as the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

A total of 13 counties and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians are now eligible to apply to FEMA for assistance. Four counties – Baldwin, Conecuh, Escambia and Mobile – had previously been declared eligible for PA.

Public Assistance is FEMA’s largest disaster grant program. Eligible state, county and local governments, as well as certain private nonprofits, may be reimbursed for no less than 75 percent of disaster-related expenses. Eligible expenses may include debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or restoration of public facilities such as roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings, equipment, public utilities, parks and recreational facilities.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. With this news, Governor Ivey has issued the following statement.

From Governor Kay Ivey: “As Alabama continues to recover following the devastating impacts from Hurricane Sally, I am pleased to continue working with FEMA to provide the necessary assistance to our citizens. I encourage Alabamians in these 13 counties to take advantage of this relief and again thank President Trump and his Administration for their continued support and partnership.”

