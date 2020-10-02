Flooding persists in Fort Morgan

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Some spots in Fort Morgan are still flooded following Hurricane Sally, but since some of those areas are private properties, there really isn’t anything the state or county can do about it, officials said.

J.C. House bought his place off Fort Morgan Road about three years ago. He calls it his dream home. But ever since Hurricane Sally, it’s been a nightmare.

“Get up in the morning and tote my son who’s in first grade to the car, I tote my wife to the car,” he said.

But because the flooding is at his house on his private property, officials say dealing with the water is ultimately House’s responsibility.

“I’m not trying to blame anybody, I just don’t see why all the agencies and everything we have, that someone can’t help me get this water out of here,” he said.

LATEST STORIES: