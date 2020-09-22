FEMA now distributing tarps, MREs in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — FEMA is handing out tarps and MREs in Baldwin County on Tuesday.
The distribution site is at First Baptist Church on Hand Avenue.
The site will be open until 6:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.
