FEMA now distributing tarps, MREs in Bay Minette

Hurricane Sally

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — FEMA is handing out tarps and MREs in Baldwin County on Tuesday.

The distribution site is at First Baptist Church on Hand Avenue.

The site will be open until 6:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.

