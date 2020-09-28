EVALUATING TREES: Check out your trees to prevent damage

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally took a toll on thousands of trees that were either unrooted or had their leaves blown away. Now is a great time to take a closer look at the trees in your yard to make sure they are not a threat to your house and property when the next storm hits.

First, you want to focus on trees or limbs overhanging high-value targets such as your home, driveway, power lines, or porch. This will help you narrow things down if you are on a budget.

Peter Toler, Urban Forester with the City of Mobile, says, “First thing we encourage you to do it look up. Look up in the canopy of your trees where the weather has damaged it. Look for dead limbs, look for hanging limbs.”

Next, examine the trunks and branches of your trees for cracks and splits. Cracks occur when high winds twist and bend trees. Split trees are trees that have lost some of their large branches. Both of these could cause these trees to fall more easily.

Also watch out for leaning trees. Some tend to grow sideways for many reasons and are not considered to be “leaning.” To determine the difference, you will need to check out your tree’s root system. Toler explains, “You want to look around the base of the tree and look for roots that are upheaving out of the ground. If you see roots upheaving out of the ground on one side, you have a definite concern that could be on a limited time schedule to get that taken care of.”

It is also important that you hire a certified arborist for a professional opinion. To find some in our area, head to treesaregood.org.

For more information on tree evaluations, click here.

