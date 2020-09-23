Curfew lifted for unincorporated areas of Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The curfew for unincorporated areas of Baldwin County has been lifted, the sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday.
The county recommends people keep their traveling to a minimum due to ongoing repair work by utility crews in the wake of Hurricane Sally.
