Curfew lifted for unincorporated areas of Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Nearly one week after Hurricane Sally, people are still working on clearing debris off their homes, and out of their yards. For one man in Semmes, he's still working on uncovering two of his cars hit when a tree fell down in the storm.

Tony Moberg saw the tree when he opened his door for the first time after Hurricane Sally. He said, "It's the only thing I saw... You couldn't see nothing else... It had to be some strong wind to blow that tree down."