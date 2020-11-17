Bienville Square reopens two months after Sally landfall

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An iconic part of downtown Mobile is back open two months after being smashed by tropical weather. Bienville Square is back open. Two months ago Hurricane Sally roared through the gulf coast. The storm destroyed more than a dozen trees in Bienville Square.
The square reportedly reopened Monday, exactly two months after Sally’s landfall. The square remained closed while those trees were cut up and removed.
