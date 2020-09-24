Behind the scenes with Baldwin County EMA as Hurricane Sally recovery efforts continue

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Emergency Operations Center has been buzzing since the Sunday before the storm.

“We’ve been nonstop, and we will not stop until our mission has ended,” said Director Zach Hood.

And they had to house crews from across the state — while also adhering to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Incredible challenges and as you know we were housing individuals 24/7 and we had to maintain that distance,” he said, while everyone in the operations room wore their masks.

Hood actually spent seven days sleeping in his office, opting for the floor instead of a bunk to make sure rescue crews had somewhere comfortable to sleep.

Hood says the biggest focus now, aside from continued cleanup, is getting food, water and supplies to those who still need it most.

“And if it weren’t for our volunteer organizations in our community, we definitely would have had an even more difficult time and increased challenges,” he said.

They’re also working closely with FEMA to get the individual assistance portal up-and-running. Baldwin EMA now has a new tab on its mobile app that will direct users straight to the Baldwin County FEMA assistance page.

