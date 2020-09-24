BASF donates $25,000 to Sally: The Road to Recovery Telethon

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — Bob Mulholland, the Interim Site Director for BASF joined the WKRG Red Cross virtual telethon Thursday to announce a big donation.

BASF will commit $25,000 to the Red Cross to support immediate relief efforts in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

Mulholland says the McIntosh location employs more than 600 people in our community for the performance chemical division.

“We know this donation will allow the Red Cross to continue to help in recovery efforts such as providing food, shelter, relief supplies, and emotional support. Our hearts go out to those affected and we gladly leverage our resources to assist where needed. Bob Mulholland, the Interim Site Director for BASF

