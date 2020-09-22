Baldwin County siblings making ‘buddy bags’ for children impacted by Hurricane Sally

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Four Baldwin County siblings and their parents are putting together care packages for children across the county who’ve been affected by Hurricane Sally.

Mary Beth Rouse and her children are handing out the ‘buddy bags’ to anyone with children in some of the hardest hit areas of Baldwin County.

The five went to the Marlow Community today, handing out about four dozen bags in less than an hour.

“All kids in our community went through something really traumatic and they all need a little love right now,” said Rouse.

They will continue handing out the buddy bags. On Wednesday, they plan to go to Spanish Fort. They also have plans on visiting Silverhill and back to the Marlow community in the coming days.

They are looking for volunteers to help make buddy bags.

LATEST STORIES: