Baldwin County Public Schools: Bus routes safe for Wednesday’s return-to-school

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Going back to school after a natural disaster takes much more than just getting the classrooms themselves back in order. The school system needs to know students can also get to campus safely.

“[Tuesday] we had our drivers drive their routes in their buses to make sure they could make their turns properly,” said Transportation Coordinator Tony Pollard. “We have 310 drivers, so 310 routes run.”

Pollard said the last two days were spent clearing the remainder of Hurricane Sally debris that was blocking any main roads as part of the bus routes.

In certain neighborhoods, including Saluda Ridge in Spanish Fort, “designated stops” were implemented.

“A designated stop is an area we can’t really get into because of the heavy debris, so they’ve contacted parents with a new spot and said hey this is gonna be the drop off time for the a.m. and the drop off time for the p.m.,” Pollard said.

News 5 will follow up with the school system tomorrow to see if everything did in fact go as smoothly as planned on the transportation front.

