Answering cleanup questions: I didn’t separate my debris, will it get picked up?

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Emergency management officials and municipalities put out debris guidelines early on — telling everyone to separate vegetation debris from household debris.

But for many, Hurricane Sally didn’t only destroy trees, but fences and parts of their homes as well. So it was easy for the debris to all mesh together.

However, those materials need to be processed at different sites, according to Baldwin County EMA, as well as city officials across the county. So bringing both materials there in the same pile together slows that down — which, in turn, slows the debris-pickup process down altogether.

If you didn’t separate your debris, crews will pick up those piles eventually — but most likely not until they’ve gotten all of the vegetation debris piles that were separated from household debris.

Below is a photo of debris guidelines from Baldwin EMA for reference.

