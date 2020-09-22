“42 years worth of furniture in the front yard,” families along Styx River experience debilitating flood damage

SEMINOLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Donovan Landing is a quiet community along the Styx River in Seminole, some places many have lived all their lives. A place where there are no strangers.

A place where a lingering Hurricane Sally brought historic flooding.

“It’s really sad to drive up and see everything you’ve worked for all these years laying in the front yard, and you go in the house and they’re gutting the house. It doesn’t make you feel good at all,” said Howard Harper.

He said he’s grateful he and his wife Donna were able to ride out the storm at their Gulf Shores condo, “even though that was in the eye of the storm,” Harper said, somehow finding a way to laugh.

Hurricane Dennis brought bad flooding to their home 15 years ago, and they said if it happened again – it was time to raise the house.

That’s what they’re in the process of doing now, as they walk around a building they no longer recognize as their home.

