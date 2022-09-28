MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Deer hunting season in parts of Alabama begins Saturday, Oct. 1. WKRG took a look at what counties hunters can travel to, both in northwest and central Alabama.

You can view all hunting season dates for each of the five designated Alabama zones as well as visit Outdoor Alabama for all rules, regulations and find a downable certificate for your first deer harvest.

Both Zone D and E kickoff bow deer hunting season Saturday, while the rest of the state begins in the next couple of weeks.

Counties included in Zone D:

Winston County: between Highway 195 and Highway 41

Franklin County: east of Highway 83

Limestone County: southwest of Highway 157

Cullman County: northwest of Highway 278

Counties included in Zone E:

Russell County: east of Seale

Calhoun County: east of Highway 21

Cleburne County: north of I-20