BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Sunday, Nov. 5 was a good day for Ben White. The hunter, who works in Baton Rouge, took down a 9-point trophy buck in Madison Parish at the Tensas National Wildlife Refuge.

White said conditions were ideal for deer hunting. He was perched in his climbing stand around 6:30 a.m. with his Ravin R29 Crossbow paired with a Burris Oracle X scope when he “saw the buck 35 to 40 yards away.” White said he had been targeting a different big buck at the time.

He’d never seen this one before. At one point, it turned toward White, and he thought the stag would smell him.

Nothing was used to entice the animal because it was on public land where attractants are banned, White said. He’d chosen the spot because he thought deer were passing the area to reach a tree dropping lots of acorns.

When the time was right, White took a chest shot “through a small hole between thick vines.” He’d hoped the animal would turn for a broadside shot, but that didn’t happen. He aimed for where the chest meets the neck.

“I took what he gave me,” White said.

His black Labrador, Zeke, tracked down the deer, which was around 85 yards away. He said every time his dog finds a deer, it gives him a thrill.

“I was extra excited when I saw how much mass this deer carried in his horns along with the drop time that I never knew he had up until I seen him up close,” said the New Orleans man.

“The deer weighed 225 pounds, approximately 5 1/2 years old, main frame 8 point with a drop tine kicker to make it a 9 point,” White said. Mason Thigpen and Brett Lunn with Little Beaver Taxidermy in Moss Bluff scored it at 145 5/8”.

It was his second-biggest buck to date in 25 years of hunting. This kill came one year after the Lake Charles native took down his largest trophy. In 2022, he harvested a nontypical 15-point, scoring 177” on public land.

“I’ve been putting a lot of hours in the woods, and it’s finally starting to pay off,” he said.