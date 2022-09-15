FLORIDA (WKRG) — The 2022-23 deer hunting season for Florida is right around the corner. WKRG News 5 took a look at the season dates for archery, crossbow, youth deer hunt weekend and general guns including regulations for antlered and antlerless deer as well as daily bag limits.

For some parts of Florida, deer hunting season is in full swing, while areas like Northwest Florida will kick off the season in just over one month. Archery and crossbow season begins Oct. 22 and youth deer weekend is Dec. 3 through Dec. 4 for Northwest Florida, or Zone D.

“Youth participating in a youth deer hunt weekend are allowed to harvest one antlered or antlerless deer during the weekend, and the deer counts towards the youth’s statewide annual bag limit,” according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website. “Youth are allowed to use any legal method of take for deer. This also includes the use of dogs to pursue deer on deer-dog registered properties.”

According to the map provided by Florida Wildlife and Conservation Commission, the following rules and regulations apply to Zone D only.

Hunting zones for the state of Florida. (via FWC)

Zone D dates for Antlered deer – antler regulations by deer management unit

Season Dates Archery Oct. 22 – Nov. 23 Crossbow Oct. 22 – Nov. 23; Nov. 28 – Dec. 2 General gun Nov. 24 – Nov. 27; Dec. 10 – Feb. 19 Youth Deer Hunt Weekend Dec. 3 – Dec. 4 Muzzleloading gun Dec. 3 – Dec. 9; Feb. 20 – Feb. 26 Important dates for each of the seasons in Zone D for Florida antlered deer hunting season

Zone D dates for Antlerless deer – deer (except spotted fawn) without antlers or antlers less than five inches

Season Dates Archery Oct. 22 – Nov. 23 Crossbow Oct. 22 – Nov. 23 Muzzled gun (DMU D2) Dec. 3 – Dec. 4 Youth Deer Hunt Weekend Dec. 3 – Dec. 4 General gun season (DMU D1) Nov. 26 – Nov. 27; Dec. 31 – Jan. 1 General gun season (DMU D2) Nov. 26– Nov. 27; Dec. 17 – Dec.18; Dec. 31 – Jan. 1 Important dates for each of the seasons in Zone D for Florida antlerless deer hunting season

Deer dog training season will run from Oct. 29 until Nov. 17, according to the website. The daily bag limit in the state is two deer. Hunters can have up to four in their possession and the annual bag limit is five deer, which only two can be antlerless.

Daily bag limit regulations

During the archery and crossbow seasons when antlerless deer can be taken, either deer can be antlered or antlerless

During the muzzleloading gun and general gun seasons when antlerless deer may be taken, only one deer may be antlerless

Only antlered deer may be taken during all other seasons. Antlerless deer can only be taken by antlerless deer permit/tag

Map of DMU 1 and DMU 2

Map showing the division of DMU 1 & 2 within Zone D (via FWC)

DMU 1: The west boundary is the Florida/Alabama line. The southern boundary is the Gulf of Mexico. The northern boundary is I-10. The eastern boundary is Hwy 61 south to U.S. 319 to U.S. Hwy 98, east along U.S. 98 to the Wakulla River, south along the river to St. Marks River and on to the Gulf Coast.

DMU 2: The eastern boundary is U.S. 217 and the southern boundary is I-10. The western and northern boundary is the Florida/Alabama line.

Antler sizes & examples

Breakdown of antler examples (via FWC)

Zone A dates for Antlered deer – antler regulations by deer management unit

Season Dates Archery July 30 – Aug. 28 Crossbow July 30 – Sept. 2 Muzzleloading Sept. 3 – Sept. 16 Youth Deer Hunt Weekend Sept. 10 – Sept. 11 General gun Sept. 17 – Oc.t 16; Nov. 19 – Jan. 1 Important dates for each of the seasons in Zone A for Florida antlered deer hunting season

Zone A dates for Antlerless deer – antlerless regulations by deer management unit

Season Dates Archery DMU A2: July 30 – Aug. 7; DMU A3: July 30 – Aug. 14 Crossbow DMU A2: July 30 – Aug. 7; DMU A3: July 30 – Aug. 14 Youth Deer Hunt Weekend DMU A2 and DMU A3: Sept. 10 – Sept. 11 General Gun DMU A2: Nov. 19 – Nov. 20; DMU A3: Nov. 19 – Nov. 22 Important dates for each of the seasons in Zone A for Florida antlerless deer hunting season

Map of boundaries for DMU-A1, A2 and A3 (via FWC)

For more information, visit the zone map for Zone A, which outlines the boundaries for DMU-A1, A2 and A3. You can also view this map provided by FWC. Deer dog training season is Aug. 13 until Sept. 1.

Zone B dates for Antlered deer – antlerless regulations by deer management unit

Season Dates Archery Oct. 15 – Nov. 13 Crossbow Oct. 15 – Nov. 18 Muzzleloading Nov. 19 – Dec. 2 Youth Deer Hunt Weekend Nov. 26 – Nov. 27 General gun Dec. 3 – Feb. 19 Important dates for each of the seasons in Zone B for Florida antlered deer hunting season

Zone B dates for Antlerless deer – antlerless regulations by deer management unit

Season Dates Archery Oct. 15 – Nov. 13 Crossbow Oct. 15 – Nov. 13 Youth Deer Hunt Weekend Nov. 26 – Nov. 27 General gun Dec. 30 – Jan. 1 Important dates for each of the seasons in Zone B for Florida antlerless deer hunting season

Map showing boundary for DMU-B1 (via FWC)

For more information, visit the zone map for Zone B, which outlines the boundaries for DMU-B1. You can also view this map provided by FWC. Deer dog training season is Oct. 29 through Nov. 17.

Zone C dates for Antlered deer – antlerless regulations by deer management unit

Season Dates Archery Sept. 17 – Oct. 16 Crossbow Sept. 17 – Oc.t 21 Muzzleloading Oct. 22 – Nov. 4 Youth Deer Hunt Weekend Oct. 29 – Oct. 30 General gun Nov. 5 – Jan. 22 Important dates for each of the seasons in Zone C for Florida antlered deer hunting season

Zone C dates for Antlerless deer – antlerless regulations by deer management unit

Season Dates Archery Sept. 17 – Oct. 16 Crossbow Sept. 17 – Oc.t 16 Muzzleloading DMU C5: Oct. 22 – Nov. 4 Youth Deer Hunt Weekend Oct. 29 – Oct. 30 General gun DMU C1/C4/C6: Nov. 18 – Nov. 21; DMU C2/C3: Nov. 18 – Nov. 20; DMU C5: Nov. 5 – Nov. 6, Nov. 19 – Nov. 20 Important dates for each of the seasons in Zone C for Florida antlerless deer hunting season

Map showing boundary for DMU-C1 & C2 (via FWC)

Map showing boundary for DMU-C3 through C6 (via FWC)

For more information, visit the zone map on Zone C, which outlines the boundaries for DMU-C1-C6. You can also view this map provided by FWC. Deer dog training season is Oct. 1 through Oct. 20.

For more information, visit Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website. Click here for the 2022-23 Florida hunting regulations. Visit here for everything you need to know to ensure you have your license and/or permit ahead of hunting season.