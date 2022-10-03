DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The 74th Destin Fishing Rodeo is shaping up to be a record-setting year. On the first weekend, anglers reeled in an amberjack just 3 pounds short of the all-time record.

WKRG News 5 is dedicating Mondays and Fridays to following the leaderboard. Here are the standings as of Oct. 3, 2022.

Division and species1st2nd3rd
AJs Seafood & Oyster Bar AJ’s Bonus Awards – AmberjackJackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR- 108.8 lbsBart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbsTravis Brock – Mary Esther, FL – 83.8 lbs
Charter Boat – King MackerelWill McPherson – Niceville, FL – 13.4 lbsCharla Brown – Murfreesboro, TN – 5.4 lbs
Charter Boat – GrouperTristin Keith – Medical lake, WA – 38.6 lbsReid Flemming – Crestview, FL – 21.6 lbs
Charter Boat – AmberjackJackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR – 108.8 lbsBart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbs
Charter Boat – Blackfin TunaTyler Adams – , MI – 18.0 lbs
Charter Boat – Mingo SnapperCaden Bishop – Oxford, AL – 4.2 lbsScott Keen – Destin, FL – 4.0 lbs
Charter Boat – ScampRob Smith – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 12.6 lbsRob Smith – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 9.2 lbs
Charter Boat – WahooJason Clayburn – Magee, MS – 35.4 lbsDillon Lewis – Fort Smith, AR – 27.2 lbs
Charter Boat – Almaco JackStephen Oldenburg – Birmingham, AL – 21.4 lbsDana Birdwell – Maryville, TN – 21.2 lbs
Charter Boat – Black SnapperGavin Hawk – FWB, FL – 3.4 lbs
Charter Boat – TriggerfishDanny Richardson – Smithville, GA – 6.4 lbsThomas Newsom – Little Rock, AR – 5.4 lbs
Party Boat – GrouperTerry Wingard – Hamilton, GA – 13.2 lbs
Party Boat – AmberjackPatrick Pennington – Miramar Beach, FL – 27.0 lbsMichael Thompson – Mary Esther, FL – 20.8 lbs
Party Boat – Mingo SnapperEdward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 5.0 lbsLynn Cox – De Funiak Springs, FL – 4.0 lbs
Party Boat – ScampDeborah Carter – Pensacola, FL – 4.4 lbs
Party Boat – Wahoo Lyman Kerkhof – Gulf Breeze, FL – 43.2 lbs
Party Boat – Almaco JackShawn Sconiers – FWB, FL – 16.8 lbsJohn Cook – Trussville, AL – 10.4 lbs
Party Boat – Black SnapperTroy Miller – Freeport, FL – 9.4 lbs
Party Boat – TriggerfishTimothy Kasel – Warner Robbins, GA – 5.6 lbsDavid McKenzie – Destin, FL – 3.4 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – King MackerelRobert Pfeil – Justin, TX – 10.6 lbsLauren Allen – Ballground, GA – 9.8 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – AmberjackTiana Farnsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 30.2 lbsDave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 23.4 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Mingo SnapperSydney McDowell – New Bern, NC – 2.6 lbsSean Martin – Matthews, NC – 1.8 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Almaco JackSean Martin – Matthews, NC – 18.6 lbsThomas Martin – Austin, TX – 17.4 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Black SnapperAmir Rassa – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 3.4 lbsMaverick Potts – FloydsKnobs, IN – 3.0 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – King MackerelJeff Van Horn – FWB, FL – 11.0 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – AmberjackShaun Duffy – Chattanooga, TN – 44.8 lbsGrayson Wood – Destin, FL – 22.4 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Blackfin TunaAlex Betancourt – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 19.0 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Mingo SnapperEric Hicks – Ringo, GA – 3.6 lbsEric Hicks – Ringo, GA – 3.0 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – ScampSkye Bailey – Destin, FL – 6.6 lbsSammie Eunice – Destin, FL – 5.8 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – WahooRochelle Lebold – Destin, FL – 61.4 lbsZach Pendergrass – Ringgold, GA – 28.2 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Almaco JackAlex Betancourt – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 3.8 lbsSamantha Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 3.4 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – TriggerfishJohn Lebold – Destin, FL – 4.6 lbsJohn Kelly – Destin, FL – 2.4 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – King MackerelSteve Arrowsmith – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 12.8 lbsAkhil Kamboj – Auburn, ME – 11.2 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – GrouperGuy Santucci – Destin, FL – 29.8 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – AmberjackAaron Saunders – Williamsburg, Ohio – 21.6 lbsJake Kinsinger – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 17.2 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Blackfin TunaMike Mahaffey – Mt.Orab, OH – 23.0 lbsDoug Siedelmann – FWB, FL – 5.8 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Mingo SnapperAlex Daugherty – Mary Esther, FL- 1.4 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat- Almaco JackBetsy Kinsinger – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 2.4 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Black SnapperColton Mahaffey – Mount Orab, OH – 2.4 lbs
Ladies – King MackerelRenee Lyle – Destin, FL – 8.2 lbs
Ladies – AmberjackKatlyn Selph – Benson, SC – 68.8 lbsMorgan Fields – Diana, TX – 66.4 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – GrouperFisher Parker – Destin, FL – 41.6 lbsThomas Birdwell – Maryville, TN – 20.6 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – AmberjackJeb Staples – Destin, FL – 58.6 lbsFisher Parker – Destin, FL – 58.4 lbs
Senior – Amberjack  Rob Webster – Memphis, TN – 70.8 lbsThomas Newsom – Little Rock, AR – 64.6 lbs
Half Hitch Offshore- Barracuda  Charles Burkholder – Snellville, GA – 19.4 lbsShelby Ness – N.Fort Myers, FL – 16.4 lbs
Half Hitch Offshore – BonitoRussell Marshall – Tyler, TX – 17.0 lbsFarres Baroudi – Gulfport, MS – 8.6 lbs
Half Hitch Offshore – DolphinSkye Bailey – Destin, FL – 9.0 lbsRiver Prater – Rockmart, GA – 8.4 lbs
Billfish – Largest SailfishJames Brian Evans – Shalimar, FL – 41.4 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Redfish Brandon Hembree – StrawberryPlains, TN – 7.2 lbsAshton Mack – Fort Walton Beach, FL- 6.8 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Spanish Mackerel John Cathey – Needville, TX – 5.0 lbsDawson Nefzger – Lavergne, TN – 3.6 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Speckled Trout Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 3.8 lbsMitch Smith – Laurel Hill, FL – 1.6 lbs
BOTE Paddleboards Paddleboard – Any Species  Albie Wheeler – Destin, FL – 2.2 lbsJoey Gates – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 1.6 lbs
The Trophy Center FIRST FISHRiver Prater – Rockmart, GA – 8.4 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Largest Yellowedge Grouper Michael Vazquez – FWB, FL – 17.2 lbs
Stats last checked at 11:00 am Oct. 3

Not all divisions have been entered since some fish have not yet been caught in the first few days. The full printout list can be found online.

Tournament staff said they already have 245 registered boaters this year, well ahead of the average for the event’s first week. Anglers can register their boat any day during the rodeo until Oct. 30. The tournament ends Oct. 31.

Overall the tournament brings in more than 35,000 anglers annually. More than 45% of the fishermen travel from 36 other states.

The economic impact of the rodeo is felt all over the Gulf Coast. From guest lodging to fuelling and operating the boats, the TDC estimated more than $5,000,000 in revenue to the local market.

The first week of the tournament has an extra award ceremony, the kid’s competition. More information and rules for the weekly, and overall prizes are listed online.

Weigh-ins are done daily from 10 am to 7 pm on the docks behind AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar.

Tagged on to the rodeo action, the Destin Seafood Festival is back up and running following a two-year pandemic hiatus. From Oct. 7-9, the Destin harbor will be filled with different restaurants and vendors showing off one-of-a-kind items.

