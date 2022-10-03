DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The 74th Destin Fishing Rodeo is shaping up to be a record-setting year. On the first weekend, anglers reeled in an amberjack just 3 pounds short of the all-time record.

WKRG News 5 is dedicating Mondays and Fridays to following the leaderboard. Here are the standings as of Oct. 3, 2022.

Division and species 1st 2nd 3rd AJs Seafood & Oyster Bar AJ’s Bonus Awards – Amberjack Jackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR- 108.8 lbs Bart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbs Travis Brock – Mary Esther, FL – 83.8 lbs Charter Boat – King Mackerel Will McPherson – Niceville, FL – 13.4 lbs Charla Brown – Murfreesboro, TN – 5.4 lbs Charter Boat – Grouper Tristin Keith – Medical lake, WA – 38.6 lbs Reid Flemming – Crestview, FL – 21.6 lbs Charter Boat – Amberjack Jackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR – 108.8 lbs Bart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbs Charter Boat – Blackfin Tuna Tyler Adams – , MI – 18.0 lbs Charter Boat – Mingo Snapper Caden Bishop – Oxford, AL – 4.2 lbs Scott Keen – Destin, FL – 4.0 lbs Charter Boat – Scamp Rob Smith – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 12.6 lbs Rob Smith – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 9.2 lbs Charter Boat – Wahoo Jason Clayburn – Magee, MS – 35.4 lbs Dillon Lewis – Fort Smith, AR – 27.2 lbs Charter Boat – Almaco Jack Stephen Oldenburg – Birmingham, AL – 21.4 lbs Dana Birdwell – Maryville, TN – 21.2 lbs Charter Boat – Black Snapper Gavin Hawk – FWB, FL – 3.4 lbs Charter Boat – Triggerfish Danny Richardson – Smithville, GA – 6.4 lbs Thomas Newsom – Little Rock, AR – 5.4 lbs Party Boat – Grouper Terry Wingard – Hamilton, GA – 13.2 lbs Party Boat – Amberjack Patrick Pennington – Miramar Beach, FL – 27.0 lbs Michael Thompson – Mary Esther, FL – 20.8 lbs Party Boat – Mingo Snapper Edward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 5.0 lbs Lynn Cox – De Funiak Springs, FL – 4.0 lbs Party Boat – Scamp Deborah Carter – Pensacola, FL – 4.4 lbs Party Boat – Wahoo Lyman Kerkhof – Gulf Breeze, FL – 43.2 lbs Party Boat – Almaco Jack Shawn Sconiers – FWB, FL – 16.8 lbs John Cook – Trussville, AL – 10.4 lbs Party Boat – Black Snapper Troy Miller – Freeport, FL – 9.4 lbs Party Boat – Triggerfish Timothy Kasel – Warner Robbins, GA – 5.6 lbs David McKenzie – Destin, FL – 3.4 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – King Mackerel Robert Pfeil – Justin, TX – 10.6 lbs Lauren Allen – Ballground, GA – 9.8 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Amberjack Tiana Farnsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 30.2 lbs Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 23.4 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Mingo Snapper Sydney McDowell – New Bern, NC – 2.6 lbs Sean Martin – Matthews, NC – 1.8 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Almaco Jack Sean Martin – Matthews, NC – 18.6 lbs Thomas Martin – Austin, TX – 17.4 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Black Snapper Amir Rassa – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 3.4 lbs Maverick Potts – FloydsKnobs, IN – 3.0 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – King Mackerel Jeff Van Horn – FWB, FL – 11.0 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Amberjack Shaun Duffy – Chattanooga, TN – 44.8 lbs Grayson Wood – Destin, FL – 22.4 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Blackfin Tuna Alex Betancourt – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 19.0 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Mingo Snapper Eric Hicks – Ringo, GA – 3.6 lbs Eric Hicks – Ringo, GA – 3.0 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Scamp Skye Bailey – Destin, FL – 6.6 lbs Sammie Eunice – Destin, FL – 5.8 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Wahoo Rochelle Lebold – Destin, FL – 61.4 lbs Zach Pendergrass – Ringgold, GA – 28.2 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Almaco Jack Alex Betancourt – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 3.8 lbs Samantha Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 3.4 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Triggerfish John Lebold – Destin, FL – 4.6 lbs John Kelly – Destin, FL – 2.4 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – King Mackerel Steve Arrowsmith – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 12.8 lbs Akhil Kamboj – Auburn, ME – 11.2 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Grouper Guy Santucci – Destin, FL – 29.8 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Amberjack Aaron Saunders – Williamsburg, Ohio – 21.6 lbs Jake Kinsinger – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 17.2 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Blackfin Tuna Mike Mahaffey – Mt.Orab, OH – 23.0 lbs Doug Siedelmann – FWB, FL – 5.8 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Mingo Snapper Alex Daugherty – Mary Esther, FL- 1.4 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat- Almaco Jack Betsy Kinsinger – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 2.4 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Black Snapper Colton Mahaffey – Mount Orab, OH – 2.4 lbs Ladies – King Mackerel Renee Lyle – Destin, FL – 8.2 lbs Ladies – Amberjack Katlyn Selph – Benson, SC – 68.8 lbs Morgan Fields – Diana, TX – 66.4 lbs Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Grouper Fisher Parker – Destin, FL – 41.6 lbs Thomas Birdwell – Maryville, TN – 20.6 lbs Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Amberjack Jeb Staples – Destin, FL – 58.6 lbs Fisher Parker – Destin, FL – 58.4 lbs Senior – Amberjack Rob Webster – Memphis, TN – 70.8 lbs Thomas Newsom – Little Rock, AR – 64.6 lbs Half Hitch Offshore- Barracuda Charles Burkholder – Snellville, GA – 19.4 lbs Shelby Ness – N.Fort Myers, FL – 16.4 lbs Half Hitch Offshore – Bonito Russell Marshall – Tyler, TX – 17.0 lbs Farres Baroudi – Gulfport, MS – 8.6 lbs Half Hitch Offshore – Dolphin Skye Bailey – Destin, FL – 9.0 lbs River Prater – Rockmart, GA – 8.4 lbs Billfish – Largest Sailfish James Brian Evans – Shalimar, FL – 41.4 lbs The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Redfish Brandon Hembree – StrawberryPlains, TN – 7.2 lbs Ashton Mack – Fort Walton Beach, FL- 6.8 lbs The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Spanish Mackerel John Cathey – Needville, TX – 5.0 lbs Dawson Nefzger – Lavergne, TN – 3.6 lbs The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Speckled Trout Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 3.8 lbs Mitch Smith – Laurel Hill, FL – 1.6 lbs BOTE Paddleboards Paddleboard – Any Species Albie Wheeler – Destin, FL – 2.2 lbs Joey Gates – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 1.6 lbs The Trophy Center FIRST FISH River Prater – Rockmart, GA – 8.4 lbs Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Largest Yellowedge Grouper Michael Vazquez – FWB, FL – 17.2 lbs Stats last checked at 11:00 am Oct. 3

Not all divisions have been entered since some fish have not yet been caught in the first few days. The full printout list can be found online.

Tournament staff said they already have 245 registered boaters this year, well ahead of the average for the event’s first week. Anglers can register their boat any day during the rodeo until Oct. 30. The tournament ends Oct. 31.

Overall the tournament brings in more than 35,000 anglers annually. More than 45% of the fishermen travel from 36 other states.

The economic impact of the rodeo is felt all over the Gulf Coast. From guest lodging to fuelling and operating the boats, the TDC estimated more than $5,000,000 in revenue to the local market.

The first week of the tournament has an extra award ceremony, the kid’s competition. More information and rules for the weekly, and overall prizes are listed online.

Weigh-ins are done daily from 10 am to 7 pm on the docks behind AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar.

Tagged on to the rodeo action, the Destin Seafood Festival is back up and running following a two-year pandemic hiatus. From Oct. 7-9, the Destin harbor will be filled with different restaurants and vendors showing off one-of-a-kind items.