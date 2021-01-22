State Sen. Vivian Figures reacts to Hank Aaron’s passing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –State Senator and longtime friend of Hank Aaron sent the following statement about his passing:

Figures shared this picture, writing “this was my last photo with him on February 5, 2019, the morning of his 85th Surprise Birthday Party that was held that night. This was taken at a Morehouse School of Medicine Breakfast fundraiser. He had no idea why I was in Atlanta until that night.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I express my deep sense of loss of Mr. Henry “Hank” Aaron. I send my love and prayers of comfort and strength to Billye and his entire family. Hank was unlike anyone I had ever been blessed to meet and build a lasting friendship. Although he was famous and a living legend, he was a true friend who gave me fatherly sage advice for over 20 years. He was always a kind and gentle soul who impressed me with his down-to-Earth demeanor, humanitarian spirit, and sense of humor. I will always remember and cherish our last conversation some weeks ago when he sounded so happy and strong. He will be profoundly missed.”

FILE- In this 1954 file photo, Milwaukee Braves’ Hank Aaron poses for a photo at Ebbets Field during an exhibition season in New York. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo, File)

Figures was a key vote in approving the Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile and refused to vote yes unless it was named after Aaron.

Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama in 1934. He played in sandlots and briefly played in the Negro Leagues and minor leagues through his youth. At the age of 20, Aaron made his Major League Debut and started his 23-year-career with the then-Milwaukee Braves.