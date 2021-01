Hall of Famer Hank Aaron speaks during the presentation of the 2015 Hank Aaron Award prior to Game Four of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on October 31, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Aaron died on Friday at the age of 86.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Reese’s Senior Bowl will honor the late Hank Aaron next week with a special helmet sticker worn during the game.

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said in a statement:

Mobile mourns the loss our city’s greatest athlete, the legendary Hank Aaron. To celebrate his life and everything Mr. Aaron means to the Port City, all players in the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl will be wearing a #44 helmet sticker in his memory.

Aaron died on Friday at the age of 86.