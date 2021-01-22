Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Good News
Local News
Baldwin County
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Black History Month
Crime
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Top Stories
Governor Ivey orders flags at half-staff for Hank Aaron
Video
PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years
Gallery
State Sen. Vivian Figures reacts to Hank Aaron’s passing
Video
Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, launching trial
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Tracking the Tropics
Science Corner
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
Gary Finch Outdoors
The Big Game
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Geaux Black and Gold
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Jordan Morris loaned to Swansea City for remainder of season
Chiefs’ Mahomes cleared to play in AFC championship
The Latest: Oklahoma State-Oklahoma basketball game reset
NFC Matchups: Where else to start but Brady and Rodgers?
Special Reports
Honoring Hammerin’ Hank
Nominate a Hometown Hero!
Inspired: Stories of 2020
The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Sally: The Road to Recovery
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Extra
News 5 Investigates
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Community
5 Things You Need To Know
All In Patriotic Pledge
Biker Dad
Community Calendar
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
Destination Gulf Coast
The Doctor Is In
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Fraud Fighters
Golden Apple
2020 Home for the Holidays
Locally Grown
Magical Christmas Toy Drive
Mark Your Calendar
Pet of the Week
Smiles Behind The Shield
WKRG and MBNEP present The Truck Bed Trash Can Design Competition
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
Destination Gulf Coast
Gulf Coast CW Super Fan
Living Local
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
Top Stories
BREAKING: Baseball legend and Mobile native Hank Aaron dies at 86
Video
Top Stories
A Powerful Conversation with Power Ranger, Jason David Frank
Video
Top Stories
Tune-in for GCCW’s Watch & Win Giveaway!
Find and vote for your favorite King Cake treat in Mobile
Video
Andy Citrin’s Project Backpack gives 1,600 backpacks to local students
Video
‘Total disbelief’: Pace Whataburger customer sparks hours-long ‘pay it forward’ chain
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years
Honoring Hammerin Hank
by:
Nexstar Media Wire
Posted:
Jan 22, 2021 / 11:56 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2021 / 12:13 PM CST
Baseball’s home run record holder Hank Aaron acknowledges the crowd as he is introduced before throwing out the first pitch of a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Mariners in 1999, in Seattle, WA. (DAN LEVINE/AFP via Getty Images)
Hank Aaron signs autographs for some of the Atlanta Braves players before ceremonies that unveiled the Hank Aaron Award on the 25th anniversary of his historic 755th home run in1999. The Hank Aaron Award will be based on the player’s combined numbers of hits, home runs and RBI and is scheduled to be presented to the best hitter in each league Championship Series. (STEVE SCHAEFER/AFP via Getty Images)
Baseball legend and Home Run King Hank Aaron throws out the first pitch at the 2000 All-Star game at Turner Field in Atlanta. (ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images)
President Bill Clinton gives Hank Aaron the Presidential Citizens Medal award January 8, 2001 at the White House in Washiongton, DC. The Presidential Citizens Medal was established by President Richard Nixon in 1969 to recognize exemplary service by any citizen. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Newsmakers)
Boxing legend Muhammad Ali (L) and baseball home run king Henry “Hank” Aaron (R) confer after US President Bill Clinton presented them with the Presidential Citizens Medal during ceremonies at the White House. Ali and Aaron were among the 28 honorees recognized for remarkable service and accomplishments in a variety of fields. (STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP via Getty Images)
President George W. Bush presents baseball great Hank Aaron with the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award during a ceremony in 2002, at the White House. The medal is the highest civilian award given to those who have made meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Baseball Hall of Fame member Hank Aaron and wife Billye Aaron attend the Brown v. Board of Education 50th Anniversary Gala on May 17, 2004, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephen Boitano/Getty Images)
At Turner Field, a poster honors #44 Hank Aaron and his career with the Braves (1954-1974), on July 26, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
At Turner Field, a statue at honors #44 Hank Aaron and his career with the Braves (1954-1974), on July 26, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
At Turner Field, a plaque at honors #44 Hank Aaron and his career with the Braves (1954-1974), on July 26, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
National Baseball Hall of Fame members Ernie Banks (L) and Hank Aaron pose at the afterparty for the premiere of Paramounts’ “Coach Carter” at The Highland on January 13, 2005, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Hank Aaron looks at his photo after it was unveiled on a Boeing 757 June 18, 2007, in Atlanta, Georgia. Aaron hit 755 home runs during his career. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)
A statue of former Milwaukee Brewers player Hank Aaron is seem outside the stadium prior to the Brewers hosting the St. Louis Cardinals during Game Two of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on October 10, 2011, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Former Major League Baseball player Hank Aaron poses at the after party for the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ “42” at the Chinese Theatre on April 9, 2013, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
A general view of the jumbotron in centerfield as Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is honored on the 40th anniversary of his 715th homer prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets at Turner Field on April 8, 2014, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Hall of Famer Hank Aaron speaks during the presentation of the 2015 Hank Aaron Award prior to Game Four of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers is presented the Hank Aaron award by Joe Torre and Hank Aaron prior to Game Two of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Matt Slocum-Pool/Getty Images)
Hank Aaron waves to fans before making some brief statements at a ceremony 23 September to commemorate the last regular season home game to be held at Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Ga . The stadium is scheduled to be torn down at the conclusion of this season as the Braves will move to the Olympic Stadium next year. (Photo credit should read DOUG COLLIER/AFP via Getty Images)
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS
Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS
Download the WKRG News APP for Android
Latest Videos
The Doctor is in: Injuries to Female Athletes
Video
Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, launching trial
43-year-old’s dying words: ‘I never thought that I would be considered nonessential’
Video
A look at Hank Aaron’s career and accomplishments
Video
Hank Aaron Statue Unveiled in 2017
Video
Baseball legend Hank Aaron got virus vaccine earlier in January
Video
More Video
More Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
The Doctor is in: Injuries to Female Athletes
Video
Governor Ivey orders flags at half-staff for Hank Aaron
Video
PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years
Gallery
State Sen. Vivian Figures reacts to Hank Aaron’s passing
Video
A look at Hank Aaron’s career and accomplishments
Video
Mobile native, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to lead Pentagon, making him nation’s first Black secretary of defense
BREAKING: Baseball legend and Mobile native Hank Aaron dies at 86
Video
Carnival cruises canceled through April 30
Senate to hold confirmation vote on Biden’s defense secretary pick
Video
MCHD to hold vaccination clinic for eligible groups
Video
The Doctor is in: Injuries to Female Athletes
Video
Orange Beach High School principal on administrative leave
Video
Foundation honoring Stockton teen killed in crash makes first official donation
Video
800 receive COVID-19 vaccine in second Baldwin County mass clinic
Video
Mobile man sentenced to 446 years in prison for sexually abusing children at Bay Minette apartment
Video
Gov. Ivey awards grants to assist domestic violence victims in southwest Alabama
‘Yardi Gras’ trend spreads to Eastern Shore communities
Video
Hundreds line up to secure COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Daphne, ahead of second mass vaccination clinic
Video
Orange Beach mayor upset visitors can get vaccines before residents
Video
Arts and Crafts Fest set to make 2021 comeback, with COVID modifications
Video
BIKER DAD: First biker turns himself in for Florida road rage attack caught on camera
Video
Pensacola City Council approves gun buyback program
Video
Florida School District proposes plan to help veteran teachers’ wages
Video
Florida cracking down on ‘vaccine tourism’
Video
Major crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10 at Okaloosa/Walton Co. line
Man facing 13 counts of child pornography in Escambia County, Fla.
Video
Pensacola man charged with taking part in Capitol riot
Video
How seniors can sign up for vaccines this week in NW Florida
Video
Montgomery homicide suspect arrested in Escambia County, Fla.
Video
Milton COVID-19 vaccination clinics canceled after vaccines don’t arrive
Video
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Baseball legend Hank Aaron got virus vaccine earlier in January
Video
Orange Beach High School principal on administrative leave
Video
Third stimulus check: GOP lawmaker wants $1,400 payment reserved for people who get COVID-19 vaccine
State Sen. Vivian Figures reacts to Hank Aaron’s passing
Video
BREAKING: Baseball legend and Mobile native Hank Aaron dies at 86
Video