Petition started to erect a Hank Aaron statue in downtown Mobile in the former Admiral Semmes statue location

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A petition has started to replace the old Admiral Semmes statue downtown with one of the late Hank Aaron.

A group of Mobilians want to have a statue of the late Mobile baseball legend, Hank Aaron, erected downtown. Their ideal spot would be where the Admiral Semmes statue once stood.

On their page on Change.org, it says “Hank Aaron, the favorite son of Mobile, AL has recently passed away. He leaves a legacy as both arguably the greatest baseball player of all time, but also a deep legacy as a fighter for civil rights. What could be more fitting than to erect a statue in his name in the spot once occupied by the statue of Admiral Raphael Semmes.”

Colin Al-Greene, the petition’s organizer says he felt this was something the city as a whole could get behind, Hank being a man admired by so many. Greene went on to say, “When he entered into baseball, professional baseball was segregated and he is quite the historical figure and someone Mobilians can be proud of. After speaking to a few of my friends we thought this would be good way to celebrate and honor his legacy.”

