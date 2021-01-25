Mobilians react to Hank Aaron statue petition going in former Admiral Semmes statue location

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- A push to build a statue of Hank Aaron in downtown Mobile is gaining some steam.

Hundred of people have signed a petition in favor of this idea, but we learned today not everyone agrees with the proposed location.

Colin Al-Green, the man behind the petition says “The reaction has been very positive, so far we have about 750 signatures. He was a trailblazer and particularly with some of the division in our country right now we feel like this celebration would be a good way to take a towards unity and togetherness.” That idea of unity coming with the location, since the Admiral Semmes statue came down last June, one of many confederate statues across the country.

We spoke to Mobilians on both sides, Randal Brooks said “He was one of the guys who helped settle this area and make it into a city. I thought it was even strange that they took it down, I know it raises controversy because of the slave issue, but if that’s what people want.”

Those for had different thoughts, like Marie and George Carter “I think it’s a great idea. Hank Aaron is really Mobile. and wherever they decided to put it is a great idea. I feel like it’s a good idea and it can represent what he’s done for the city and I think it’s awesome.”

Once the group gets 2,000 signatures, they plan to take the petition and a more solidified plan for the statue to City Council. The mayor not commenting on the petition, but did say the following: