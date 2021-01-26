Mobile planning to build courtyard honoring the five Baseball Hall of Fame Mobilians

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Just days after the news of the passing on one of Mobile’s greatest, Hank Aaron, the city announced a plan for honoring Hank and the other Hall of famers from the port city.

Their plan is for a “Hall of Fame Courtyard”. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson will be joined by World Series Champion Cleon Jones to discuss plans to build a courtyard honoring the five Mobilians inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.  They plan on meeting at the Mobile Convention Center to discuss these plans.

