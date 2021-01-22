Mel Showers reflects on passing of Hank Aaron

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former WKRG News 5 anchor Mel Showers is reflecting on the passing of Mobile native and MLB Hall of Famer Hank Aaron.

“It’s a huge loss for the country, and it’s a huge loss for the city of Mobile,” Mel said. “Hank was a humble man who came from humble beginnings. He never lost that common touch and although he accomplished great things…he never lost that common touch.”

Mel and Hank both grew up in Mobile and even attended the same school, Central High School, the largest black high school in the state of Alabama.

“He experienced racism in every phase of his life. When he was approaching the record of Babe Ruth, he received numerous racist death threats,” Mel said.

Hank Aaron was 86 years old.