Jake Peavy, Mobile native and MLB All-Star celebrates life and legacy of Hank Aaron

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile native Jake Peavy, a former Baybear, CY Young winner and MLB All-Star is celebrating the life of Hank Aaron.

Peavy has more in common with Hank than most other players. Peavy made his debut with the Baybears in his and Hank’s hometown in 2001. The following year he got the call to the call to the big leagues. The number 44 was on the jersey sitting in his locker at his first stop. A number he didn’t choose, but always held to a higher status. Peavy said recalling this moment, “Being from Mobile you understand what that number means, not only did Hank wear it but willy McCovey, the Mobile Hall of Famer. When you’re a rookie and heading to the major leagues they don’t call you and ask what number do you want Jake? So you just to walk in and see Peavy 44 was a special moment and the older I get the less I believe in coincidences.”

Those special moments for Peavy, past his long list of career accomplishments with 44 on his back, all inspired by Hank. “I was years and years behind Hank, but Hank was around Major League Baseball my entire time. He was a great ambassador and a man of class, so we need to celebrate and we need to tell his story,” Peavy said.

Peavy also went on to attest to the legend, Hank. “He is the king, if you talk to anybody, he is the king, he is the home run king and our king. His legacy just transcends baseball though it goes far beyond what he did on the field, but what he went through off the field, what he persevered through it’s just a great role model of us in today’s times .”

With boys of his own, Peavy now plans on teaching his kids to be like Hank, a man of class, perseverance and humility. “Hank’s my hero and i’ll make sure that my boys look up to him and think the same. He is baseball and he is somebody as an American we should look up to. and to really wrap your head around what all he went through and what he accomplished.”