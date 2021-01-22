‘I lost a brother,’ Cleon Jones remembers Hank Aaron

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former New York Met Cleon Jones was just a kid when he met Hank Aaron.

“I was fortunate enough to meet Hank in the 7th grade here at Mobile County Training School during an assembly. At that particular time, I was in limbo as to my direction,” he told us. “My path was set from that point on because I saw someone I wanted to emulate. I saw someone that gave me direction to meet the height that he was able to reach at that time.”

Jones credits his MLB success — including a World Series win as part of the “Miracle Mets – to that middle school moment.

“I lost a brother,” he said. “The last thing he said to me was about coming back to Mobile to visit his mother and father’s gravesite. And here we are, talking about his death. He will be missed.”

See our full interview with him below.