Hank Aaron mural being painted in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mural of Hank Aaron is being painted on Dauphin Street as a tribute to his life.

The loss of Hank Aaron is still ringing true throughout our city. Hank, leaving a lasting impression on Mobilians, and today a new tribute downtown popped up. Anyone taking a Sunday stroll down Dauphin Street might have noticed a new addition to the murals on the corner of South Francis and Dauphin… A new face on this wall of Hammerin’ Hank.

The artist, Conz 8000, has been painting murals of some of the greats like Johnny Cash and Bob Marley on this corner for years, but this mural of Hammerin’ Hank taking on a higher meaning. Conz 8000 says, “He’s a hometown hero, and he’s from my neighborhood. He was just inspiring, especially in the age and the days he came from to do what he did.”

The last painting on this wall was destroyed by Hurricane Sally, leaving a blank canvas, one perfect to celebrate someone like Hank.

“I was speechless when it happened,” Conz 8000 said. “We have lost so many people lately, but it instantly inspired me to say, ‘Hey my piece is gone down here and we have a blank canvas. Let me honor Hank.’ I think this is the best way to even mourn to pay tribute to someone so great.”

Now every passerby will see the work, a beautiful tribute to a man who never will never be forgotten by our city. The artist says he hopes to find a way to have more art of Hank added to the Hank Aaron loop, that neighborhood he and Hank both grew up in.