Governor Ivey orders flags at half-staff for Hank Aaron

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Mobile Native and Hall of Fame baseball player Hank Aaron.

FILE- In this March 1974 file photo, Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron swings a bat at home plate during spring training. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo, File)

HERE IS THE FULL STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR KAY IVEY:

I am directing flags be flown at half-staff immediately to honor baseball Hall of Famer, Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron, who passed away this morning, January 22, 2021. A native of Mobile, Hammerin’ Hank set numerous home run records throughout his baseball career, which ranged from the Negro Leagues to the Major Leagues. From his legendary career to his civil rights activism, he inspired many young boys and girls to pursue their dreams and pursue excellence in whatever they do. Alabama is incredibly proud of our native son, and his legacy will forever be etched in history. On behalf of the state of Alabama, I extend my deepest sympathies to Hank’s family, friends and former teammates. The flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset today