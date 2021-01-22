Fans remember Hank Aaron at his childhood home

“He always loved the city and anytime we had a need he would come back and anything we asked he’d be there. He always backed us and wanted us to do well."

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “Everyone knows him as a great baseball player, but to me he was an even greater human being,” said John Hilliard with the Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group.

Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron will forever be remembered as one of the best to ever play the game of baseball. Here in Mobile though, he’ll always be one of our own.

Aaron’s childhood home is now a museum, sitting just outside Hank Aaron Stadium, the former home of the Mobile BayBears. Even though the team is gone, Hank Aaron’s legacy still goes on.

“When we moved the house here, we were actually in Atlanta with Hank and he was giving us items for the museum. Just that time I spent with him, he was a great, great man,” said Hilliard.

And with Aaron’s passing on Friday, the baseball world and local community didn’t just lose one of the best players, but one of the best people to ever play the game.

“I can’t emphasize how humble he was and how much he loved people. He never said anything bad about anyone and always had a positive attitude. I wish there were more Hank Aarons in the world,” said Hilliard.