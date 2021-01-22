Baseball legend Hank Aaron got virus vaccine earlier in January

(CBS Newspath) — Baseball legend Hank Aaron, former UN Ambassador Andrew Young and former Health and Human Services Secretary Louis Sullivan got vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Morehouse School of Medicine on Tuesday January 5th, hoping to send a message to Black Americans that the shots are safe.



Rolling up their sleeves to take the first of two doses of the Moderna vaccine, these and other civil rights leaders visiting a brand-new Morehouse health clinic acknowledged the legacy of mistrust many Black people have toward medical research, stemming from the infamous Tuskegee experiment that left Black men to suffer needlessly.

But people need to realize that this coronavirus vaccine is endorsed by the community’s own experts and heroes, will do more harm than good, they said.



“Makes me feel wonderful. I don’t have any qualms about it at all, you know. I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this, you know. It’s just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country,” told The AP after receiving his vaccination.