Alabama Congressman Jerry Carl on the passing of Hank Aaron

Hall of Famer Hank Aaron speaks during the presentation of the 2015 Hank Aaron Award prior to Game Four of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on October 31, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Washington, D.C. – Today Congressman Jerry Carl (R-Mobile) issued the following statement regarding the passing of baseball legend and Mobile native Hank Aaron.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of Hank Aaron’s passing. A Mobile native, “Hammerin’ Hank” was a baseball legend respected not only for his performance on the field, but also for his personal integrity and character. Hank Aaron never let his humble upbringing and lack of access to baseball equipment as a young boy hamper his growth or dedication to the game. Throughout his storied career, he would ultimately smash multiple baseball hall of fame records, most notably shattering Babe Ruth’s home run record by hitting 755 home runs. I’m proud to call him a fellow Mobilian, and I know his family and friends take comfort knowing his memory lives on in the lives of so many. My prayers are with the family and friends of Hank Aaron today,” said Carl.

Congressman Carl’s office can be reached at 202-225-4931.

To find out more about Jerry Carl, visit his website or follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @RepJerryCarl.