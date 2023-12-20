PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Christmas is right around the corner which means parents are scrambling to get exactly what their child wants on their wish list.

Some of those lists might include a new pet. But are parents biting off more than they can chew?

Nothing better than seeing a wagging tail under the Christmas tree. But people have to realize taking a pet into your home can not only be pricey, but it comes with years of commitment and responsibility.

At first thought, gifting someone a new puppy or kitten for Christmas may seem like a no-brainer.

“Nothing excites us more than seeing the face of a child light up over a puppy or a kitten,” Bay County Animal Control Administrative Assistant Serina Junger said.

However, within a few weeks, maybe even days, the newness wears off, and the reality of caring for an animal sets in.

“Unlike a Tonka truck or a baby doll, once they lose that interest it gets set on a shelf, you don’t get to do that with a puppy or a kitten. So now Mom and Dad are responsible for taking care of that,” Junger said.

If you’ve already thought about those factors, there’s more for you to consider, like what breed of dog will best fit your family and lifestyle.

“You must make sure that you get the right animal for you. So, if you get something like her, she’s very high-energy. If you give that to a low-energy family, it’s not going to mix well, “Bay County Animal Control Animal Care Technician Paige Williams said.

Maybe you will provide a great home for a new pet.

But is the timing, right? The Christmas holidays are hectic with house guests, traveling, and gatherings.

“There’s also a lot of people looking to get rid of their animals for the holidays, whether they’re traveling or it’s just you know, the season is just busy for them,” Junger said.

You should also consider the expense of owning a pet. There’s food, toys and cat litter, veterinarian bills, and medications.

Everyone needs to be on board before committing to a new member of your family.

“If you can check all those boxes, I have the time, I have the energy, I have the money, I have you know if you can check all those boxes, then great give somebody a pet, you know, I mean, they do make great gifts, but again, they are a lifelong commitment,” Junger said.

Bay County Animal Control currently has 13 dogs and 5 cats up for adoption.

Junger recommends buying a certificate for a pet instead of buying a new animal outright.

This will allow them to go to the shelter themselves and pick out their own new best friend.