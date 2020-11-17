Target Black Friday ad: Here are the best deals for 2020

(NEXSTAR) – Target’s 2020 Black Friday deals are here – and what was once a single, chaotic day of shopping is now a full month of deals – with doorbusters accessible from the comfort of your living room couch.

There’s also good news for savvy shoppers as Target will also match prices through December 24.

Target is rolling out a new series of deals each week of November with the circular available on Target’s website.

The best Black Friday deals for Nov. 15-21 include:

$50 off Apple AirPods Pro ($199) and $30 off AirPods ($129.99)

$30 off assorted models of Apple Watches

50% off Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones

Up to 30% off TVs and sound bars

40% off of Kristin Ess flat and curling irons

Women’s and children’s clothing starting at $4.

BlackFriday.com shared a preview of the final week’s ad (Nov. 22-28) and claims the retailer saved the best for last, matching many Amazon deals from a Black Friday ad Monday. Since Target’s deals start two days later and feature multiple Amazon products, shoppers who miss out on something from Amazon might be able to find it at Target.

Here are some of the hottest deals according to BlackFriday.com:

Echo (4th Gen) – $69.99 ($30 off).

Echo Dot (4th Gen) – $28.99 ($21 off).

Nintendo Switch bundle with “Mario Kart 8” game and 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $299.99. Or, get the Nintendo Switch Lite for $199. Both prices are full price for the consoles, but there are no price discounts on the Switch this year from any retailer.

Oculus Quest 2 – $299. That’s full price, but availability of this new, high-demand system can be considered a deal.

TCL Android 65-inch 4K TV – $229.99 ($170 off).

Amazon Echo Show 5 – $44.99 ($45 off).

Ring Video Doorbell 3 – $139.99 ($60 off).

Fitbit deals: Fitbit Versa 2 for $129.95 ($50 off) and Fitbit Inspire 2 for $69.95 ($30 off). These are the same prices we’re seeing across the board this year from various retailers.

Amazon Fire 10 – $79.99 ($70 off).

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition – $79.99 ($60 off).

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook – $119.99 ($100 off).

Google Nest Hub with Google Assistant – $49.99 ($40 off).

Beats Wireless Headphones – $174.99 ($175 off).

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – $27.99 ($12 off).

JBL Flip 5 – $69.99 ($50 off).

GoPro Hero 7 – $179.99 ($20 off).

Samsung Galaxy Tab – $149.99 ($70 off).

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 – $59.99 ($20 off).

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 – $179.99 ($70 off).

Samsung A11 (AT&T) – Free $100 Target Gift Card with in-store activation.

Mega Construx Pokemon – $24.99 ($25 off).

Select games, puzzles and more – 50% off.

Laser X – $24.99 ($15 off).

Barbie pool and convertible bundle or Getaway House Set – $24.99 ($25 off).

40% off Lego building sets.

Air fryer deals: Target has had several options, including the Ninja Foodi 8-quart 9-in-1 air fryer for $169.99 ($100 off) and the more budget-friendly Ninja Foodi 5-quart 10-in1 for $99.99 ($70 off).

Dyson Vacuum deals: The Dyson V8 Motorhead cordless vacuum is $229.99 ($150 off), and the V10 Animal Cordless is $349.99 ($150 off).

Roomba deals: The iRobot Roomba 675 – $199.99 ($120 off). That’s the same price we saw during Prime Day on this entry-level Roomba model. For something higher-end, check out the self-emptying iRobot Roomba i3 for $399.99 ($200 off).

50% off Graco Extend2Fit 3-in-1 car seat (as well as select other car seats).

Free $20 Target gift card when you buy $100 in Apple gift cards.

