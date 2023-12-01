BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Stock up on discounted Stanley items to gift others — and yourself

While Stanley has carved out a solid reputation for its camping and outdoor essentials over the last few decades, the past few years have also made it a household name, thanks to its viral Quencher Cup. Whether you’re interested in a new cooler or finally want to get your hands on a specific color of tumbler that’s always sold out, you still have time to grab great deals on Stanley products — the brand’s Cyber Monday sales are still going on for a few more days.

Stanley drinkware deals

From massive 40-ounce tumblers to kids straw water bottles to travel mugs, Stanley is known for keeping you hydrated. They also come in a variety of fun and neutral colors and keep drinks cold all day long.

If you’ve been waiting to snag the viral Stanley Quencher finally, now is the time. From a morning workout to daytime meetings to evening hydration, beverages will stay cold for hours. Plus, even though it holds 40 ounces, the bottom is tapered to fit in a cup holder.

Not only is this cup large enough to hold two cans of beer, but it will also keep your beer cold from the first sip to the last. Don’t worry — the heavy-duty handle is sturdy enough to handle the weight. It’s also dishwasher-safe and free of bisphenol-A.

This timeless classic is perfect for hunting, camping or hiking — but it’s also made to fit in a lunch box or be carried easily on a job site. It’ll keep your drinks hot or cold, and the lid doubles as a cup for easy drinking.

This set is an excellent gift for the coffee lover in your life, and it’s made with a stainless steel filter for easy cleanup and a matching camp mug. Just add water for the perfect brew.

Need to make coffee to share on your next camping trip? This large-capacity French press is exactly what you need. The stainless steel filter keeps grounds in place while vacuum insulation keeps your brew piping hot until everyone can serve up a cup.

Stanley food storage deals

Food storage is essential for every part of the day, and Stanley’s includes campfire must-haves, lunch boxes and accessories.

With its double-wall vacuum insulation, anything you pack in this food jar will stay hot or cold until you get hungry. As an all-in-one essential, it has a top that doubles as a bowl, with an attached band to keep the spork within reach. Plus, it’s leakproof, so you can just throw it in your bag and go.

No adventure (or day at work) is complete without a crock full of your favorite soup, pasta salad or leftovers in your bag. Don’t worry about a refrigerator or microwave because the vacuum insulation keeps food warm for 12 hours or cold for up to 16 hours. It can also be used as an ice bucket.

This is a Stanley classic with a timeless vintage design. It’s durable, with enough room inside to hold your lunch and snacks, and a metal bracket in the lid is designed to keep your Stanley travel mug secure.

Whether you’re headed to work or play, the Adventure To-Go Food Jar will keep a hot meal hot all day — soup, pasta, ramen, oatmeal, you name it. It’s easy to close, leakproof and will make sure your hot meal is ready when you are.

This cooler is lightweight, leakproof and has twice the foam insulation of a typical cooler, so it’ll keep your food and beverages colder for longer. It’s big enough to hold 21 cans of your favorite soda or beer and keeps ice frozen for more than 24 hours.

Stanley camping deals

Packing for camping can be difficult since you basically need a portable and durable version of everything you use at home. But Stanley knows exactly what you need for a convenient camping trip.

From pancakes for breakfast to burgers for dinner, this fry pan set is the only thing you’ll need to cook up meals during a camping weekend. It’s designed with three-ply construction for even heating. As a bonus, it also comes with a portable spatula, trivet, cutting board and two-person place setting.

Thanks to this outdoor insulated cooler, you’ll never have to worry about your cold food items spoiling during a camping trip. This cooler stays cold for up to four days, even when it’s hot outside. It’s durable enough to act as a step stool or seat and designed to be leak-free.

This cook set includes everything you need to make a meal, no matter where you are: a 1.9-quart saucepan, collapsible cutting board, silicone trivet and serving spoon.

Who has the best Stanley deals?

If you want to go straight to the source, the Stanley website is one of the top places to shop when looking for the best Stanley deals. It currently has a ton of essentials marked down up to 60%. However, since the brand is so well known, you can find its products at a ton of your everyday retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and more. So, be sure to check those stores to see if they are discounting any Stanley products.

Durability: With all Stanley products, you’re getting an item that is engineered to stand the test of time, whether you’re running your kids to soccer practice with a tumbler full of water or hiking with camping pans.

With all Stanley products, you’re getting an item that is engineered to stand the test of time, whether you’re running your kids to soccer practice with a tumbler full of water or hiking with camping pans. Insulation: Since William Stanley Jr. was one of the first to invent the insulated bottle we all know and love today, it’s absolutely one of the brand’s most important and beloved characteristics. It was designed in 1913 by fusing together the strength of steel with vacuum insulation. Since then, it’s been a staple of the brand in all of its products, from coolers to water bottles to lunch boxes.

Since William Stanley Jr. was one of the first to invent the insulated bottle we all know and love today, it’s absolutely one of the brand’s most important and beloved characteristics. It was designed in 1913 by fusing together the strength of steel with vacuum insulation. Since then, it’s been a staple of the brand in all of its products, from coolers to water bottles to lunch boxes. Sustainability: According to Stanley, commitment to sustainability is at its core, which is another reason its products are built to last. By using a reusable water bottle or a lunch box that might outlive the average person, you’re reducing the demand for disposable products and the amount of junk that ends up in landfills.

According to Stanley, commitment to sustainability is at its core, which is another reason its products are built to last. By using a reusable water bottle or a lunch box that might outlive the average person, you’re reducing the demand for disposable products and the amount of junk that ends up in landfills. Price: It’s no secret that Stanley products are pricier than your average cooler or water bottle due to their durability and features. However, Cyber Monday week is the perfect time to snag your must-haves at a discount.

Why trust our recommendations?

While we spend hours researching products, scouring customer reviews and verifying brand claims, we rely on more than outside data. In the BestReviews Testing Lab, we also test hundreds of products in real-life situations to determine which items to recommend and who they’re best suited for. In order to find the best Stanley deals, we start way before Black Friday to ensure we find the deepest discounts and regularly update this article to reflect the latest discounts.

