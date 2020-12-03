RE/MAX Legacy Group collecting items for local charities

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — RE/MAX Legacy Group is working to highlight and help smaller local charities this holiday season!

You can drop off the items needed at 7267 Cottage Hill Road until Dec. 17, and they will drop off the collected items at either Wings of Life Recovery or Home of Grace for Women.

Items needed include all toiletries (shampoo, razors, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant etc), CD players and headphones, AA batteries, reading glasses, liquid laundry soap, journals, highlighters and pens.

