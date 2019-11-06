Pringles unveils Turducken-flavored chips for Thanksgiving

(WFLA) – Pringles is getting into the holiday spirit with a twist to a Thanksgiving favorite.

For the past three years, Pringles has been selling a Thanksgiving kit, which includes a mix of holiday flavors such as stuffing and pumpkin pie.

This year, the kit will come with three kinds of bird-flavored chips — Turkey, Duck, and Chicken—which combined are known as Turducken.

The Pringles Friendsgiving Feast Turducken Kit will also include Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing, and Pumpkin Pie flavors.

“We pride ourselves on offering consumers insanely accurate flavors with endless stacking possibilities,” Gareth Maguire, Senior Director of Marketing for Pringles told People. “For our third year, we created the perfect kit for those who are infatuated with the Thanksgiving meat masterpiece that is the almighty Turducken.”

