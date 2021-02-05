‘Night of Lowemance’: Lowe’s offering Valentine’s date night to 50 couples

(NEXSTAR) — Home improvement has become a go-to project during the pandemic given that people are spending more time in their abodes.

So it seems fitting that Lowe’s is offering couples a chance to win “A Night of Lowemance” this Valentine’s Day.

The home improvement retailer will give 50 couples — five in each of 10 select metro areas — a chance to “splash, sling and roll some paint on a giant canvas” as part of a “one-of-a-kind” in-store date night experience.

“We thought, how better to translate all of the great DIY energy we’ve seen for months into some really romantic DIY energy,” Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, said in a statement. “In a year where traditional Valentine’s Day options remain limited, we are ready to turn Lowe’s into the ultimate date night for a few lucky couples … that they never knew they needed.”

On Feb. 14 from 8-10 p.m. local time, couples will begin their date with a toast to their relationship and “light bites.” Then they will be invited to choose from a “menu” of HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams paint colors to be used in a paint zone “complete with splash-painting supplies the couple can use to express their love story on a blank canvas.”

Couples will be able to take their masterpieces home or have them delivered.

For couples who don’t snag a spot for the in-store experience or for those who live outside the 10 metro areas, a virtual cooking class will be held.

The select locations, which the home improvement retailer called 10 of “America’s most romantic cities,” include Chicago, Denver, Fernandina Beach (Jacksonville), Milwaukee, Nashville, New Orleans, Palm Beach, Providence (Rhode Island), Savannah (Georgia), and the San Francisco Bay Area.

To reserve your chance to win, register at Lowes.com/valentines through Sunday.