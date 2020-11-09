JOIN US: WKRG News 5 teams up with The Salvation Army to be a Virtual Red Kettle Bell Ringer

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army’s red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army’s annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Mobile Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is teaming up with The Salvation Army to be a Virtual Red Kettle Bell Ringer. For more about what the Salvation Army’s mission is and how you can help, see below for more details.

How can you help?

The need is greater this year than any year before due to COVID-19. Please consider making a donation to your local Salvation Army along the Gulf Coast today.

For Mobile Donations: Click Here

For Pensacola Donations: Click Here

What the Salvation Army Does:

• About 15% of all homeless people are considered “chronically homeless.” The hottest and coldest months of the year are most difficult for this segment of society. A $100 donation to The Salvation Army can provide three nights of shelter for someone in need.

• Kids don’t always have a place to call home. Every year, one out of 30 kids experiences homelessness. A $25 donation to The Salvation Army helps provide a child in need a safe place to stay.

• When it comes to hunger, families face the greatest threat. 35% of households headed by single women are food insecure. 26% of black non-Hispanic households are food insecure. 22% of Hispanic households are food insecure. A $50 donation helps fill 39 hungry stomachs in your community.

• Hunger hurts children the most. In the United States, 20% (15.3 million) of children under age 18 face food insecurity on a regular basis. That means 1 of every 5 children experiences prolonged hunger. 19% of all American households with children are food insecure. A donation of $100 helps provide a child with a healthy meal for more than three months.

• Every dollar does good. Eighty-two cents of every dollar donated to The Salvation Army goes directly to funding Salvation Army initiatives. And all the money stays within the community in which it was given. When you give to The Salvation Army, you provide gifts of healing and hope for those who need it most at Christmastime.

• “While women weep, as they do now, I’ll fight; while children go hungry, as they do now, I’ll fight; while men go to prison, in and out, in and out, as they do now, I’ll fight; while there is a poor lost girl upon the streets, while there remains one dark soul without the light of God, I’ll fight, I’ll fight to the very end!” – William Booth, Salvation Army Founder. When you give to The Salvation Army, you provide funding for programs that help share God’s love with those who need it most.

The Power of Your Donations:

Relish the fact that what you are doing is incredible, and no matter how much you raise, you are making a positive impact.



• $50 helps fill 39 hungry stomachs in your community

• $100 helps provide a neighbor a safe place to stay for four nights

• $250 helps feed 195 kids dinner tonight

• $500 helps provide a month of meals for a family of four

• $1000 helps put a roof over someone’s head for nearly a month

