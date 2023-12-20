MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Is “Home Alone” a Christmas movie? It’s a hot topic around the holidays, and it’s been a friendly argument across the WKRG News 5 newsroom for months.

Digital reporter Summer Poole said “Home Alone” is not a Christmas movie. On the other hand, broadcast producer Liv George said the 1990 blockbuster is absolutely a Christmas movie.

Both sides presented their case on Wednesday during the 4 on 5 with anchor Devon Walsh moderating.

Summer presented her side of the debate first.

She argued the movie’s plot doesn’t have to involve Christmas because the movie is about a family who goes on vacation, forgets their son at home, and has to fight off intruders. None of this has anything to do with Christmas.

She said she considers a movie a Christmas movie if Christmas is in the plot. For example, the Grinch hated Christmas and wanted to ruin it for everyone else.

Liv then made her rebuttal.

She brought up the fact that the movie happens during Christmas, and the vacation the McCallister family is taking is for Christmas.

She also brings up the subplots of the movie, including Kevin asking Santa to bring his family home, and Kevin encouraging his neighbor to make up with his son.

She believes much of the movie simply could not have happened if it had not happened during Christmastime.

What do you think? Watch the full segment above, and head over to our Facebook page and vote!