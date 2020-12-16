Colorado Santa swings from 50,000-pound excavator

Holidays

by: , Dara Bitler (KDVR)

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — As if 2020 hasn’t been weird enough already, Santa traded his sleigh this week for a 50,000-pound excavator.

While trying to get toys ready for Christmas, Santa apparently needed a quarantine break.

Robert Holmes, aka Santa, decided to practice his flying skills before Christmas.

While at Tico Time River Resort near Durango, Colorado, Holmes, who was hoisted up on a rope, glided through the air while attached to the excavator.

“Gotta do something during quarantine,” Holmes said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories