Christmas parades on the Gulf Coast

It’s time to ring in the holidays on the Gulf Coast! Here’s a list of Christmas parades you can find near you.

MOBILE COUNTY:

Dauphin Island Christmas Parade – Saturday, December 7, the town Christmas Parade will roll down Bienville Blvd. from Cadillac Square to the DI School starting at 11 am.

BALDWIN COUNTY:

Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade – Friday December 6, 2019. Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade begins at 7:00 pm at the intersection of Morphy and Section Street, and continues down Section to Oak Street.

Gulf Shores Lighted Christmas Parade – Friday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m. will feature festive lighted floats, as well as appearances from holiday characters and marching bands along Highway 59 from Gulf Shores Public Beach to the Sims Park.

Daphne’s Christmas Parade – Daphne’s annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 7, 2019, as it rolls down Main Street. Parade begins at 11am from the Daphne Civic Center complex, through Olde Towne Daphne, and back again

ESCAMBIA COUNTY:

Cox Pensacola Christmas Parade – Come join the fun beginning at 5:15pm on Saturday, December 14th. For more details and parade route, click here. WKRG will televise the event live.