MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the upcoming winter holidays, AAA predicts more than 115 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home between the Christmas weekend and New Year.

With so many hitting the roads and taking to the skies, it’s best to find ways to make your travels as easy as possible.

AAA Public Relations and Marketing Manager Clay Ingram said planning ahead is the key to happy travels.

“It helps you to save money,” Ingram said. “It helps to make sure you have a better trip.”

One family visiting Mobile shared with me some of the ways they stay stress-free.

“Organize early and make sure they get rest and eat healthy; it makes things a lot easier,” April Russell said.

“I would pack my underwear, my t-shirts in one certain part and everything else in another certain part,” Ty Russell added.

He’s got the right idea.

Organizing by packing your “typical day,” coordinating your wardrobe, and using every inch of luggage space are among several packing tips suggested by AAA.

This can be especially helpful for those traveling by air. For people driving to their holiday destinations:

“Try to get your car checked out ahead of time,” Ingram said. “Check your tires and your tire pressure. Check your fluid levels, your battery, your lights.”

Ingram also said drivers should pay close attention to gas prices to get the most bang for their buck and to always travel with plenty of extra time.