A jolly good time at Bay Minette’s Christmas Fest

Bay Minette, Ala. (WKRG)–

Santa and his helpers helped kick off the holiday season in Bay Minette over the weekend.

The city held the 37th annual Christmas Fest Saturday, December 14th. The day included festival vendors, a Ping Pong Drop, an evening Christmas parade, and there were performances from local entertainers.

The annual festival is sponsored by the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce.

Photo Courtesy: City of Bay Minette



Photo Courtesy: City of Bay Minette

Photo Courtesy: City of Bay Minette

Photo Courtesy: City of Bay Minette

Photo Courtesy: City of Bay Minette

Photo Courtesy: City of Bay Minette

Photo Courtesy: City of Bay Minette

Photo Courtesy: City of Bay Minette

LATEST STORIES: