A jolly good time at Bay Minette’s Christmas Fest

Bay Minette, Ala. (WKRG)–
Santa and his helpers helped kick off the holiday season in Bay Minette over the weekend.
The city held the 37th annual Christmas Fest Saturday, December 14th. The day included festival vendors, a Ping Pong Drop, an evening Christmas parade, and there were performances from local entertainers.
The annual festival is sponsored by the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce.
LATEST STORIES:
- MAWSS approves rate hike plan
- Porch pirate leaves ‘Thank You’ note to victim
- Crews have ‘found nothing yet’ in search for 2 missing Florida siblings, sheriff says
- Pensacola Police increase traffic patrols during the holidays
- South Texas tribe vows to fight border wall, sues to preserve cemetery where ancestors are buried