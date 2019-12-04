Is that holiday vacation too good to be true?

Scammers are looking for targets year-round, but especially during the holidays.

Traveling during the holidays can get expensive, and while bargain vacation deals are tempting, don’t let a scam derail your plans. You think you’re saving money, but falling for a scam will end up costing you even more in the end.



“Check out the location you’re going to, check out the agency that you’re using and certainly check out your rental car or airline. All too often, consumers look for a great deal they’ll get a picture of a beautiful resort or beach and they’ll get there and neither of those are true. It’s very easy to create an image of what something looks like as opposed to the facts,” said Robyn Householder with the Better Business Bureau.

A few ways to avoid travel scams are:

Be cautious about email offers.

For rentals, check reviews from other travelers and look up the location online.

Ask for references before you travel.

Never wire money to someone you don’t know. When you pay for your vacation, use a credit card because if you get cheated, you may have recourse.

If a dream vacation turns into a nightmare, AARP’s Fraud Watch Network offers trained volunteers and staff to listen without judgment, educate victims on how to avoid problems in the future and help file complaints.



You can find more information about Fraud Watch here: https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIiJTtlNeY5gIVx0XVCh0ucQfcEAAYASAAEgLEsfD_BwE&CMP=KNC-DSO-Adobe-Google-FRD-Core-Brand-Brand&ef_id=EAIaIQobChMIiJTtlNeY5gIVx0XVCh0ucQfcEAAYASAAEgLEsfD_BwE:G:s&s_kwcid=AL!4520!3!398007050867!e!!g!!aarp%20fraud%20watch%20network

